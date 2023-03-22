POLLS: How Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom, others floored APC

By Ekene Aninze

The journey of a thousand kilometres they say starts with a step in the right direction. This defines the trajectory of the victory that the Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom, Chief Tony Amechi achieved within his few weeks old stakeholderships in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP fold.

If doggedness was a name perhaps that was the first thing that would have been left for Chief Amechi at birth having exuded the character of a legend in his politics, particularly in the tripod called Ndokwa nation.

Initially, uncertainties borne out of general resentments clouded the then-would-be victory of the PDP at polls come the general elections. In particular, reservations greeted the cloud of Ndokwa Nation. Some; either instigated by those politicians who have benefited from the process and were ready to burn down the bridge for PDP’s emergence. Others were championed by the electorates who felt that those they have sent as their political eyes have not met the required standard in their representation which of course is a plausible stance.

In the midst of this quagmire, as it were, there was one man who was ready to weather the storm and bring the union of differences into one to achieve a common purpose called victory! He was the bridge builder, the unifier of the people, that man in whom the corruption-infested APC blindfolded leaders didn’t see the latent values.

Yes! He does not belong to the common class, as his benevolent spirit has been gracious enough to crack his kernel of financial fortunes but he has always been seen around the average people in the street more than where he belongs. He is a philanthropist, multiple title holder in Ndokwa land and beyond, and industrialist, he is the Chairman of the Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF.

Who could have believed that a former chieftain of APC who invested enormous goodwill in the broom party could turn around to bulldoze the same party described as a nest of liars, worshippers of small deities, a conglomerate of petty thieves, liars, extortionists whose account details are in public domains due to recklessness and untamed voracious appetite for sleaze and bribe money.

Unexpectedly, the Onwa 1 of Umusadege Utagba-Uno flew the flag of the PDP without restrictions as he lowered that of the broom party bringing same to a total collapse because of what he termed “a falsehood of the party.”

Right from that day, the TAF Chairman had round-tripped Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwani Local Government Areas several times making sure he harvests as many political bigwigs as possible from his former party that will help him propagate the good news of Sherriff and Onyeme along with other PDP candidates.

What was next? His activities saw the total collapse of the entire APC executive structure in Ndokwa East catching in on the weak and non-existing representations of the so-called major opposition party as he rode roughshod on the foundation of the APC to thwart and brought into total collapse the ego-driven structure of Friday Osanebi, the so-called running mate to the Emperor of the APC who deserted the battle when most needed.

Chief Amechi furthered his onslaught by making incursions into Ukwani LGA where he dislocated the structure of APC in that local government with his strong ally who was the party’s vice Chairman and brought the political minions of APC in that area to their knees and won the Peoples support, loyalty and solidarity for his party, the PDP.

Coming down to Ndemili, Chief Tony Amechi became a household name as he unleashed the winds of goodwill to the people across party lines; an act which motivated so many souls to swing to the PDP family even at the eve of the gubernatorial election.

Elsewhere, he had opened talks with the strong supporters of the Obidient family who made the work very easy after being assured that the Sheriff/Onyeme ticket will exactly represent what the Obidient movement seeks to achieve.

A workaholic, Chief Amechi to say the least, was dogged, rugged, aggressive and unstoppable in his onerous desire to earn the victory for his party using his Ndokwa nation as a launching pad and at last that he achieved relentlessly without batting an eyelid.

Watching and reading as the opposition elements mourned their deserved defeat at the polls owing to their unseriousness of purpose, lies, gullibility, and extortionist tendencies their party leaders, it was very obvious that they will parrot rigging at the end of the day which of course is the feature and behavioural pattern of every loser.

The APC has been humbled in Delta State, and I called on the ardent followers, and good-spirited members of that party to quit it and come under the umbrella for our collective good and aspirations having been promised a better tomorrow by the PDP.

The Sheriff and Onyeme ticket is for all Deltans. At the same time, the broom party is a one-man show and this underscores the reason for their abysmal failure at the polls prior to which the Emperor of Delta State APC hijacked the pipeline surveillance contract meant for the ex-militants, youths and persons of Urhobo and Isoko lands a development which goes to show how inordinate a man can be against his people. PDP is a fold for all. It is time we build a formidably united front to form a wall of defence around our political tomorrow embedded in the PDP as would be piloted by Sheriff and Onyeme.

Our new Sheriff in town will build on the legacies of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa that will ensure a new lease of life for all under the mantra of our M.O.R.E agenda for the benefit of all. We have more loyalty, understanding and solidarity to exude in the course of building our house. Congratulations to the winning team as I call on the good and well-meaning members of the scattered broom to come over here and be embraced into our PDP which is a home for all.