Polls: Heavy security in Abia

By Steve Oko

There is heavy presence of security for the governorship and house of assembly elections in Abia.

Different security agencies posted their personnel at various polling units while the army mounted security at strategic locations.

Army and Police patrol vans were equally observed patrolling the streets.

The polling units have enough presence of security agents to ensure orderliness.

Voters were excited over the presence of security agencies at the polling units.

Recall that there were allegations that some anti-democratic forces were plotting to import thugs into Abia to disrupt the polls.