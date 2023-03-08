Polls: Forum attributes technical hitches to inadequate training of polling units agents on BVAS

.

*Hails Obi, Atiku for approaching the judiciary for redress instead of resorting to violent protest

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A civil society organisation, operating under the aegis of West Africa Civil Society Forum, has attributed the technical hitches experienced in last week’s presidential and National Assembly elections to inadequate training of polling units agents on the effective use of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation system, BVAS machines.

This came as it commended the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for approaching the court to seek redress following the outcome of the election instead of resorting to violent protest.

Speaking at a news conference, Tuesday, in Abuja, the forum’s National Executive Director, Dr Sanwo Olatunji-David, noted that some of the polling units’ agents were seeing the BVAS for the second time after their hurriedly packaged training and couldn’t operate the device efficiently.

According to him, election was free, fair, and credible up to the point of counting.

“The situation however changed after counting and uploading the result was made practically impossible for presidential results.

“Some of the polling unit’s agents were seeing the BVAS for the second time after their hurriedly packaged training and couldn’t operate the device efficiently, this created hitches and Voter frustration,”he said.

He added:”Our observation across the polling units monitored identified the following: Late arrival of INEC staff and election materials made the process drag late into the night and brought about frustration on the part of the voters and thus a fertile ground for electoral malpractices.

“Shortages of election consumables such as ink pads delayed voting in some polling units visited.

" Election was free, fair, and credible up to the point of counting. The situation however changed after counting and uploading the result was made practically impossible for presidential results.

“Above is at variance to the provisions of INEC regulations for this election and the electoral act.

“Now that INEC did not consider it expedient to address complaints relating to election results before announcing the winner.”

The group further commended the aggrieved parties for seeking redress in court rather than resorting to violence.

“As a Thematic Group, our position is that the aggrieved Parties did the right thing by approaching the Presidential election Tribunal to address their grievances rather than heating the system.

“Nigeria cannot afford another crisis now with the tension all over the country caused by the Naira crunch and the vexation emanating from the Feb 25th elections.

“We believe that approaching the court will add value by enriching and deepening our democratic values”, he added.

The group tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC to improve on the foreseeable technical glitches and “shortcomings ” ahead of the governorship and state assembly polls.

It equally called on the commission to finetune and expand data capacity and all other necessary technical requirements relating to election results upload to the INEC portal as stipulated in the Election guidelines.

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –THE federal government has said the three winners of the oral quiz it organised to mark the 2023 Commonwealth Day will be handsomely rewarded.

Addressing a press conference to inform the public of activities lined up for the observance of the 2023 Commonwealth Day scheduled for Monday, March 13, 2023,with the theme:”Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future”, Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu,said the 3rd to 9th runners- up will also receive consolation prizes on the commemoration day.

“The highest ten scorers regardless of the school competed in the oral quiz and the best three winners would be rewarded handsomely.

" The 3rd- 9th runners-up will also receive consolation prizes on the commemoration Day. It is important to note that the test scripts were marked and the scores released immediately for credibility, transparency and accountability.

"It is important to note that the test scripts were marked and the scores released immediately for credibility, transparency and accountability,"he said.

The minister,who was represented at the occasion by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr David Adejoh,said the government has requested the management of respective state ministries of education nationwide to equally put in place programmes in all their educational institutions to commemorate the day.

According to him, Nigeria will always continue to maximize the dividends of being part of the supportive community of 56 member nations across Africa, Asia, America, Caribbean Europe and the Pacific.

He said:” As we are aware, this association of nations with diverse culture, varied gross national income per capita, different levels of industrialization and technological infrastructure always tolerate, respect and mutually work together for the promotion of peace, democracy and prosperity.

“Member states promote commonwealth shared values every year during the commemoration and in view of the conflict situation in some of the Commonwealth countries and globally, this year’s celebration is calling on all young people to raise a “Flag of Peace” as a demonstration of their commitment to inculcate those values that would engender national unity and a sustainable peaceful future for all.

“You would all agree that this call can not come at a more auspicious time than now as our young people begin to progressively shun violence and adapt dialogue as a means of redress.

“To make sure that this commemoration is not only a federal government affair, but the Federal Ministry of Education has also requested the Management of respective State Ministries of Education nationwide to equally put in place programmes in all their educational institutions to commemorate the Day.

“At the federal level and as part of activities leading up to the Commonwealth Day, some private and public Schools including federal unity Clcolleges within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs participated in the commemoration quiz competition which took place at the Ministry’s Conference Hall, second (2nd) Floor podium, Federal Ministry of Education, Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday, 16th February 2023

“Each of the selected schools nominated two students to participate in the written test on English language, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Current Affairs and Commonwealth Questions.

" The highest ten scorers regardless of the school competed in the oral quiz and the best three winners would be rewarded handsomely.

The 3rd- 9th runners-up will also receive consolation prizes on Commemoration Day. It is important to note that the test scripts were marked and the scores released immediately for credibility, transparency and accountability.

“A Commonwealth Youth Lecture and Dress rehearsal is scheduled for Friday, 10th March 2023 at the FME Conference Hall, 2nd Floor Podium and the D-Day is on 13th March 2023 at National Universities Commission, (NUC), Idris Abdulkadir Conference Hall.

“The Dress rehearsal will enable the identification of schools that will entertain attendees with Commonwealth theme song, poetry recitation, drama, and cultural dance for further explication of the commonwealth the theme, values and ideals.

“The Youth lecture topics are on Environmental Sustainability, Peace and Conflict Resolution as well as Education & Skill Development and topics will include Collaborating to address carbon emissions; promoting renewable energy; protecting biodiversity and mitigating the impact of climate change; the role of diplomacy, mediation and international Laws in resolving conflict and Investing in education and developing skills to equip young people with the tools they need to build a sustainable and peaceful future”.

He spoke further:”On the D-Day, aside from rendition of the commonwealth theme song, poetry recitation, drama and cultural dance, the Commonwealth flag alongside the peace flag would be displayed by students from selected schools clad in national attires of member nations being represented.

“The spectacle of the 56 respective national flags and the Commonwealth flags demonstrate the aura of Commonwealth global cooperation, peaceful coexistence, the depth of unity in diversity and the strong desire for a sustainable common future for all Commonwealth citizens. Similarly, there will also be a side event showcasing member states indigenous Arts and Craft.”

He urged all state ministries of education to encourage their pupils and students to mark the day for the promotion of tolerance, respect, understanding, and moderation “which are necessary values for peace, prosperity and democracy to be entrenched.”