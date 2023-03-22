Polls fallout: PDP sacks Katsina exco

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has approved the dissolution of the Katsina State Executive Committee of the party.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The decision of the NWC appears to be a direct fallout of the internal squabbles within the State chapter of the party which party watchers say was largely responsible for the party’s defeat in the just concluded Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

Ologunagba said in his statement, “After extensive deliberation on issues relating to the Katsina State Chapter of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) hereby approves the dissolution of the PDP Katsina State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

“The decision of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Katsina State to remain united and focused on the task ahead.”