Polls: Emiko felicitates with Tinubu, Dafinone, Onowakpo, Waive

The Director-General of Delta State All Progressives Congress Youth Campaign Directorate, Prince Stanley Emiko, has felicitated with Nigeria’s President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Ede Dafinone and Joel Onowakpo Thomas as Senators – Elect for Delta Central and Delta South Senatorial districts respectively as well as the reelection of Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive.



Emiko, who is also the Delta State Chairman of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, AATSG, asserted in a statement released yesterday in Warri, Delta state.



Emiko thanked APC youths in Delta state, the campaign council, and other faithful of the party, ” for their unrelenting support towards achieving the victories of APC in elections held Saturday, February 25″, charging them to work harder for Delta State APC Governorship Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo – Agege and the party’s House of Assembly candidates across the state, ” win the election coming up Saturday, March 11″.

He assured of his readiness to continually foster unity among youths of APC in Delta state in the build-up to the elections fixed for next weekend, vowing to strategically mobilize youths from different interests in the state, to ensure all-round victory for APC candidates