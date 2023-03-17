Polls: Defend yourself against thugs, IPOB tells Ndigbo

…Vows to resist trouble makers in S’East

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has urged Ndigbo living in different parts of Nigeria not to hesitate from defending themselves and property against any unprovoked attacks by political thugs as a result of their political choice in Saturday’s elections.

This is coming in the wake of attacks against Igbo interests in parts of the country especially Lagos State after the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections where they were said to have voted overwhelming for the Labour Party.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that Ndigbo should be accorded their fundamental right to vote and be voted for without fear of intimidation or molestations.

The pro-Biafra movement noted that Ndigbo are peaceful people but that their peaceful disposition should not be taken for cowardice.

“We Biafrans are peaceful people but do not hesitate to defend yourselves from personal harm from political thugs if attacked anywhere in the contraption called Nigeria.

“As long as the Nigeria State is yet to grant Biafrans the date for referendum to decide their fate in the Nigeria entity, Biafrans should be wise and brave at the same time.

“Look out for your interest and work towards protecting and supporting only those that have your interest at heart. You must not be swayed or allow yourselves to be intimidated into making a wrong choice that will be detrimental to your interest as a Biafran. We are behind you Ndigbo and Biafrans living outside Igboland.

We do not expect that the Nigeria Security Agencies will perform their constitutional duty and provide adequate security to those who chose to be part of this charade called election hence we urge you all to watch out for your personal security in the event that you make that personal decision to be part of this voting process.

“Biafrans must know that the increased anti Igbo sentiments in some part of Nigeria especially Lagos is not directed only to Igbo Biafrans but to all of us Biafrans. “

IPOB also claimed that it had gathered through intelligence, plans by some anti-democratic forces to foment trouble in South East states in tomorrow’s elections.

“The intelligence reports gathered by our M.Branch revealed that some unscrupulous elements hired by politicians have planned to cause political crisis in Some parts of South East on Saturday the 18th March, 2023.

” We dare these political thugs to cause any violence in any part of Biafraland especially South East and see if sorry will not be their portion.

“If you’re caught by IPOB Volunteers, you will have yourself to blame. The peace and calm witnessed in the South East during their ‘Presidential Selection’ process must not be disturbed for any reason whatsoever by any politician and their political thugs because both will be held accountable.

“The same intelligence report showed that corrupt politicians, especially governors, have paid Nigeria Security Agencies and INEC officials to rig elections for their preferred candidates in the upcoming Saturday elections.

” We warn those compromised security agents and the INEC officials in Biafraland to bury such ideas because our intelligence team is monitoring them, and there shall be consequences if they dare subvert the will of the people.”