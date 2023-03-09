POLLS: CSOs demand suspension of INEC chair, Yakubu

By Dickson Omobola

A group of Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of Democracy Protection Coalition, DPM, yesterday, demanded the resignation of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Chairman, Professor Mohammed Yakubu.

It also called on INEC board to suspend the commission’s head over the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections.

The group made this call following the outcome of the February 25 polls, noting that Nigerians must come together to insist on the actualisation of the mandate given through the ballot.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos, Convener and Executive Director PADDI Foundation, Mr. Eze Eluchie, warned that if INEC continues to turn a deaf ear to the grievances of Nigerians, it could result in voter apathy, diminish youth interest and participation in the electoral process.

He said this in his speech titled: “Observations and Recommendations on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Presidential and National Assembly Elections held 25th February 2023.”

His words: “In view of his lack of remorse in the face of deliberate flagrant nonconformity with the Electoral Act and INEC’s Regulations for Elections regarding the BVAS machines; deliberate falsehoods and lies to Nigerians regarding the sanctity of the electoral process; and audacious display of impudence against Nigerians and Nigeria; the INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu, has lost the confidence of Nigerians and civil society regarding his ability to continue as an impartial umpire in the electoral process.

“Considering that people’s confidence, trust and belief in the electoral system and electoral umpire is an integral component of elections, and that such confidence, trust and belief in INEC and its current chairman, having been irrevocably eroded, Yakubu, should immediately, resign his position as chairman of INEC. To avoid further tainting the sanctity and integrity of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, Yakubu should totally forthwith recuse himself from participating in any manner whatsoever, in the processes and administration of the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections.

“In the events of Yakubu’s failure to resign from office of his own accord, efforts should be harnessed by the INEC board to, in a manner similar to how the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Sokoto State was suspended, likewise suspend Yakubu from office until further notice, by which time the manipulations and untoward actions of the said Mr. Yakubu would have been addressed and rectified. Alternatively, the people of Nigeria in whom ultimately power resides, should rise and effectively demand the exit from office of this INEC chairman who has displayed gross incompetence, lack of capacity and a penchant to be deceptive and dubious in the discharge of the highly sensitive functions.”