Polls: Atiku condemns Lagos political leaders over alleged intimidation of voters

Atiku
Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has condemned political leaders in Lagos State over alleged intimidation of voters in the state.
The former Vice President in series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle @atiku on Friday said it was unbecoming for individuals loyal to the ruling party in the state to unabatedly make ethnic slurs aimed at intimidating voters on election day.
Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the governorship and state assembly elections for Saturday (tomorrow), March 18, 2023.
