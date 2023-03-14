Polls: Arrest those threatening Igbo in parts of Nigeria, Ohanaeze tells FG

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, has called on the federal government and security agencies to arrest and prosecute those threatening and intimidating Igbo people living in various parts of the country, especially Lagos and Rivers states ahead of the March 18 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

National Vice President of the organisation, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, in a statement, lamented the incessant harassment of Ndigbo and the threat to their lives on the various social media platforms and streets of Lagos and Rivers states, as well as their places of abode, adding that the issue had taken a very dangerous dimension and would no longer be tolerated.

He observed that since the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections, Igbo people in Lagos State particularly had suffered huge financial and material losses following mysterious fire outbreaks in various markets allegedly instigated by political interest groups.

According to him, despite the glaring traceable sources of the attacks, no arrest had been made so far.

He said: “Ndigbo living anywhere in the county have the constitutional right to support and vote for any candidate of their choice during the elections without fear or apprehension.

“Regrettably governments of the affected states are yet to make any clear statement against those threats and intimidation against Ndigbo, neither have they taken practical measures to reassure them of their safety on the election day.”

He warned that the practice of targeting Ndigbo for tribal and religious violence could only escalate agitations and instability, in spite of proactive measures taken by stakeholders in Igboland to promote peaceful coexistence and maintain stability.

He urged security agencies not to allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to take the laws into their hands or take actions that could truncate and discredit the electoral process and the outcome.

The Ohaneze leader reminded those beating the drum of disunity in the country that it would no longer be business as usual, advising youths of the country to look beyond ethnic and religious sentiments in their actions so as to be united in taking ownership of the country.