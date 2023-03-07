Polls: APC desperate wants us to accept outcome of a sham – LP

By John Alechenu, Abuja





The Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party has said the fact that the All Progressives Congress is still shopping for endorsements after claiming victory in the Presidential elections is evidence that the party is fully aware that its candidate , Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu’s victory is a farce.



Spokesperson for the LP PCC, Dr. Tanko Yunusa said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard in Abuja, on Tuesday.



He was responding to claims by the Spokesperson of the APC Campaign, Mr. Dele Alake that the LP was being a sore loser by challenging Tinubu’s victory.



Yunusa said, “Never in our recent history do you find a party which claims to have won an election shopping for validation weeks after the victory.



“Here we have the APC, a ruling party running from pillar to post begging people at home and abroad to endorse the outcome of a sham in the name of an election.



“Our candidate is a full blooded democrat who subscribes to the tenets of democracy that is why he is challenging the process which the whole world knows was flawed in every material particular.



“If we had lost in a free and credible process my principal would have been the first person to call and congratulate the winner.



“ Like he said a few days ago, if you desire to be referred to as His Excellency, the process by which you come to power must be excellent. Tinubu and the whole APC know they didn’t win a fair contest and the INEC knows it breached its own rules this, we are going to court to proove, Alake and all those who think like him should enjoy their short lived victory while it lasts.”