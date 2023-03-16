Polls: APC denies clashing with LP in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

…warns mischief makers against peddling propaganda

…as LP chieftains declares support for Sanwoolu in guber poll

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, has debunked report making the rounds of violent clash with Labour Party supporters in Surulere area of the state.

The clarification came following video on social media on Thursday, of how LP members were been attacked by miscreants allegedly to be sponsored by APC in the state.

When contacted, the Publicity Secretary, APC in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, described the report as “untrue.”

According to Oladejo, “Not true. Perhaps the opposition parties should also be mindful of the fact that campaigns officially end in a few hours.

“Hopefully all these lies and propaganda will end then. We are not aware of any attack b APC members on LP supporters in Lagos.”

LP chieftain declares support for Sanwo-Olu

Meanwhile, in a stakehokders meeting, organized by Labour Party chieftain, Moshood Salvador, in Surulere area of Lagos State, he assured the state Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of massive votes during March 18, gubernatorial polls.

Salvador led by some members of the LP to declare support for the re-election of Governor Sanwoolu.

Salvador said Lagos is too big to go into the hands of rookies, urging residents to vote for those that will do the needful as Lagos is too big to fall into wrong hands.

Salvador stressed that he still remain a member of the Labour Party but decided to lead his team for re-election of Governor Sanwoolu.

According to him, “economy and well being of Lagos can not be toyed with, candidates should be voted for based on merit and credibility.

He accused the LP candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, of having no regards for leadership of the party and will be a disaster if given opportunity to rule Lagos.

He assured that “APC will receive maximum votes from over 350,000 members of the Labour Party during the March 18, elections.

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Kadiri Hamzat, at the meeting, appealed to residents of the state to pardon their mistakes,cwuth an assurance that they would surely make amends in the second term tenure.

The deputy govermor, therefore, urged the youths to upgrade their skills to boost their capacity to contribute their quota to socio-economic development of the country.

According to Hamzat, “it will not augur well to vote people into office based on emotions, the challenge before the nation is scarcity of resources.”