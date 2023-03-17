Polls: Anyone caught with illegal weapons will be brought down – Umahi

Governor David Umahi

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki -Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Friday emphasized that bandits or any person caught with illegal weapons during the March 18 governorship election will be brought down by security agencies in the State.

The Governor who commended Security Chiefs for their commitments in the last Presidential election in the State, expressed confidence that they will improve upon the successes they recovered, during Saturday’s governorship election.

Umahi stated this while briefing Newsmen immediately after the State’s Security Council meeting, held at the new Government House, Abakaliki.

He called on the citizens of the State to come out and vote candidates of their choice as security agencies were prepared to ensure a hitch-free governorship election on Saturday.

He said: “We just rehearsal the decision taken by the security chiefs. I want to express satisfaction with the activities of the Security Chiefs. All observations have taken care of. They have said that nobody is above the law. We shall have a peaceful election.

“There should be no violence but a peaceful election. If the leaders are peaceful, their followers will also be peaceful. The election of 25th February, 2023, remains the most peaceful in the history of this country.

I think INEC has done a very good job. INEC should have explained the technical hitches they encountered during the last election, instead of keeping quiet; that’s where I fault them.

“People should seek redress in court, instead of heating up the polity. Such leader who move from one polling units to other will be arrested and prosecuted in line with the Electoral law. Please, vote and go home. Let us have respect for God. The BVAS must read zero before the commencement of the election. Only those accredited should be given ballot papers. Do not allowed yourself to be used.

“There are fake observers who have printed fake accreditation cards. The CP should do second accreditation to check this anomaly.. Extra accreditation should be done for visiting journalists by the NUJ Chairman.

NUJ should stand with us. We are warning bandits or anyone with illegal weapons as they will be brought down.” Ends