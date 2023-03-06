Polls: Adewuyi leads Lagos youths to declare support for Sanwo-Olu

By Fortune Eromosele

A grass-rooted and prominent youth leader in Lagos State who is also the Lagos State Chairman of Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has led millions of Lagos state youths to declare their support for the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The support declaration ceremony coupled with a press conference at the NYC Office in Lagos on Saturday had youths in attendance from all nooks and crannies of Lagos.

The adoption and support declaration which took a series of meetings in hours came to a mutual resolution after the overwhelming population of youths examined the capacity, capabilities, and track records of all the party candidates in the 2023 Lagos state gubernatorial election.

As part of the meeting, strategies were mapped out as to how to make it a reality so that what happened in the Presidential election doesn’t repeat itself.

While addressing the press, Comr. Adeyemi Adewuyi said Lagosians are much aware of Sanwo-Olu’s achievements which he said included; “the N1.15 trillion budget to tackle youth unemployment and security, the construction of over 308 roads, the repositioning of the health sector through the building of more health centres at the grassroots, and a free health policy for children below 18 years and adults above 65 years of age.”

Adewuyi added that, “The state recently took delivery of new trains from Milwaukee, United States, for its red line rail project. This is another major milestone in the drive by the governor to deliver the operation of the red line rail system by the first quarter of 2023 as promised.

“In the area of infrastructure, some of the projects Sanwo-Olu carried out are; the Lagos-Ogun boundary roads, Lekki-Oniru Traffic circulation projects, Pen Cinema Flyover and road networks in Somolu, Ikoyi, and Victoria Island. The Lekki-VGC Regional Road and Lekki-Epe-Ibeju Road expansion projects are transformational infrastructural projects that will improve the quality of life.

“Rehabilitation of inner-city roads in 57 local council development areas, as well as local governments, and commissioning of BRT lane in Oshodi-Abule Egba, among others, bear eloquent testimony to his record of performance.

“Before he took over the government of Lagos, refuse disposal and management was a huge challenge. Sanwo-Olu re-organised Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and empowered them to do their job. Within weeks, refuse disappeared from the streets.

“Also, following in Asiwaju’s steps, the governor takes the environment as a highly important sector of the state and therefore donated 60 units of 24 cubic meter trucks, 12 loaders and 30 units of 12 cubic meter trucks to further enhance effective and efficient service delivery across the state.

“One of the projects which caught the World Health Organisation’s attention and placed Nigeria as the fourth-best country in the world was how Lagos State impressively curtailed the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can go on and on, but for the sake of time. This is the kind of governor we need in Lagos State. And we the Lagos State youths have resolved to work for him and make sure he secures the office for a second term”, he added.

Giving details about the work and purpose of NYC, he said, “The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC)is a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, and a not-for-profit organization founded in 2016, recognised by the federal government, and is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and regulating the affairs of all youth associations within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The NYC is under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs; it seeks to empower young people to take action through community.

“The Nigerian Youth Congress is a major stakeholder in the implementation of the youth agenda of the Federal government, and, as such, will be strengthened by the government. Government at all levels shall endeavour to fund the activities of the youth body through subvention annually without necessarily controlling or interfering in the day-to-day running of the youth congress. Government shall provide some oversight functions to congress.

“Voluntary youth organizations and groups, youth NGOs and CBOs shall partner with the congress for proper collaboration. As the coordinating body for all youth organizations across the country, the NYC shall endeavour at all times to pursue democratic norms, embrace the principles of accountability and transparency in all its conduct, avoid partisanship, initiate and execute activities that are in consonance with the goals of the federal government youth agenda”, he added.