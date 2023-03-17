Polls: Adeleke directs police to arrest violators of movement restriction

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has directed security agencies to arrest any resident who violates movement restriction during Saturday’s House of Assembly election in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor on Friday in Osogbo.



The governor also urged security agencies to enforce previous directives and regulations, which required political leaders to stay in their area after voting, rather than moving round towns and villages.



“Any resident who breaches the directive on movement restriction should be picked up.



” Political leaders who patrol around towns and villages during election should desist as security operatives are under directive to stop such movement.

“Nobody, no matter how highly placed, will be allowed to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the assembly elections.



“I have directed immediate arrest of hoodlums and political thugs statewide.



“Any leader who harbours such merchants of violence should await the full wrath of the law.





“As a follow up, security agencies have commenced raiding and cleaning up of hotspots and hideouts of criminals across the state.



“There will be no hiding place for those who are bent on foisting violence on the peace loving people of Osun State.



“This election will be conducted peacefully.



“I call on Osun people to troop out en masse to exercise their civic rights.



“I assure our people of maximum security. We must ensure high turnout.



“Pick your PVC and exercise your constitutional rights to vote and be voted for,” the statement said.



The governor also condemned the killing of one Wole, a member of the PDP in Ile-Ife by political thugs on Thursday.



Adeleke urged security agencies to arrest the killers of the deceased for the sake of justice.