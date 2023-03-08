Polls: Abia LP group endorses PDP’s Ahiawe for gov 

*Say he was at centre of Ikpeazu’s modest achievements in office

By Dapo Akinrefon

Barely three days to the Governorship and House of Assembly elections election slated for March 11, some prominent members of the Labour Party, LP, in the Abia State, on Wednesday, threw their weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Chief Okey Ahaiwe promising to work together for his success at the poll.

The group, which comprises various grassroots coordinators of the Labour Party in a statement by 10 coordinators declared their unalloyed support for the PDP candidate as their sole candidate in the contest on Saturday.

The LP coordinators that endorsed PDP’s candidate in Abia include Mazi Chetachi Ikpe- Abia State Peter Obi Grassroots Movement (POGM); Chief Ndubueze Obiakwata- Chairman, Obidients Across Parties Alliance (OAPA), Ukwa-Ngwa Youths for Peter Obi (UNY4PO); Edwin Ahamefule, Pastor Solomon – Coordinator, Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Abia State; Lady Joy Ukachi -Women for Peter Obi Alliance (W4POA), Dr. Maxwell Iro- Coordinator, Abia Obidients Vanguard (AOV); Ibegbu Ogbonna, Coordinator, Peter Obi National Movement (PONAM); William Ndu – Abia Obidient Youths Alliance (AOYA), Mr Johnson Ohanele – Abia Obidients Students Forum (AOSF), Chief John Udemba -Abia Obidient Traders Coalition (AOTC).

The group noted that Ahaiwe stands on a higher pedestal than any other candidates including Labour Party’s Dr. Alex Otti, whom they claimed is having alleged character deficiency.

The statement reads in part:

“These two qualities stand Chief Okey Ahaiwe out in this election: Credibility and strong character to continue on his previous legacy as an astute administrator.

“Okey Ahiwe was at the centre of all Governor Ikpeazu’s modest achievements in office.

“The achievements include: Sustaining peace and security in Abia State, coming on stream of Geometric Power Station which now provides steady power to Aba, made in Aba Shoe/leatherworks industry where Governor Ikpeazu popularized the “Made in Aba” brand, by sending Aba shoemakers for overseas industrial training, mechanization of the Aba shoe industry by importing new machinery that enhanced production, bringing of Chinese expatriates to Aba, for the training of Aba Shoemakers on the use of the imported machines.

“This endorsement is based on Ahaiwe’s unblemished track record of service and our commitment to the promotion of good governance

“We insist on supporting credible candidates across party lines, that is why we have endorsed Ahiwe, a man with a verifiable and unblemished track record just like our principal, Peter Obi.

“Therefore, we urge Ndi Abia to vote Ahiawe based on these unique qualities: Credibility and continuity.”