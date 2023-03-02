Poll:  We’ll retrieve our mandate in court, Obi-Datti vow

By John Alechenu

The Vice Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has assured Nigerians, especially party supporters, that he and his principal, Mr. Peter Obi, were prepared to pursue and retrieve their mandate through the legal system.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to exercise their franchise because democracy belonges to those who could practice it.

Baba-Ahmed, who stated this at a briefing at LP Presidential Campaign Secretariat in his first comment after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect, in Abuja yesterday, said: “We ask Nigerians to continue to exercise their civic duties. ”Democracy belongs to the people who can practice it. Nigeria should continue to make efforts to practice it. The only language we understand is peace. Obi and I believe even more in Nigeria and Nigerian people.

“We won election in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, they refused to upload the result, they refused to refer to IREV just for them to defeat us.

“It took a serving government illegality and constitutional breach to defeat Peter Obi and my humble self.

“Nigerian people are winners and Nigerian people are waiting for a day when Peter Obi and myself, through the rigours of legality and constitutionality will get to power somehow, one day.”

While appealing to Nigerians and party supporters to remain calm, he assured them that their labour to build a better Nigeria where the rule of law shall reign supreme would not be in vein.

Responding to a question as to whether the party planned a legal challenge to the the outcome of the elections, he said, “Irrespective of the low level of confidence we have in the system, your responsibility is your responsibility.

“Nigerians contested for the 2023 Presidential election through Peter Obi and my humble self, we shall continue to keep the struggle alive, irrespective of the low confidence level we have in the judiciary.

“We had extremely low confidence on the promise of the government concerning the election yet we went ahead with the election. So, it doesn’t matter how low the confidence level we have in the judiciary but the law is the law.

“But there is a confidence we have in ourselves. The confidence we have in ourselves is that the election so to say, did not hold because from the polling unit, the Electoral Act 2007 as amended provided the direct transmission of result.”