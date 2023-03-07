Poll: Omo-Agege represents lawlessness, abuse of office – IPA alleges

Omo-Agege

A pro Iwere group, Itsekiri Political Assembly, IPA, has called on Deltans to reject the gubernatorial ambition of the State APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, saying: “Voting for him, will mean a vote for lawlessness, abuse of office.



Convener of Itsekiri Political Assembly and Immediate Past President of National Association of Itsekiri Graduates, NAIG, Edema Collins Oritsetimeyin, who made the call in a statement made available to newsmen said “It is on record that Ovie Omo-Agege led thugs into the Senate Chamber on April 18, 2020 to purportedly disrupt Plenary so as to prevent the Senate from impeaching President Buhari in his first term in office. It is true that had Ovie Omo-Agege not disrupt proceedings and President Buhari impeached in 2018, the EndSars Protest and needless loss of lives, would have avoided.”



IPA, further alleged: “The Ovie/Osanebi joint ticket is a failed judging from the antecedents of both ticket bearers who at one time or the other were once principal officers/key members of the PDP led Government in Delta State from 1999-date.



“I know that recently the social media has been flooded with falsified figures of the debt profile of Delta State, so I wish to make it clear that records at the Debt Management Office (DMO) puts the State debt profile at #272B as against the #850B being peddled online.



It is also important to note that all the 36 States of the Federation including the FCT are indebted.

“Most importantly is the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government under the DSP Ovie Omo-agege watch has borrowed over #62 Trillion since assumption of office despite driving the Nigerian economy into recession on two different occasions.



This year alone the Buhari led Government has borrowed#2.3Trllion under the watch of Ovie Omo-agege as Deputy Senate President with nothing to show for it.



“It should be noted that the bad economic policies of the APC led Federal Government led us into two avoidable recessions and the recessions critically hampered State apparatus and collapse of the Nigerian economy. This collapse forced Al 36 State Government into borrowing. It is recognition of the failed economic policies of it’s government and subsequent collapse of the Nigerian economy (especially in 2021) that the Buhari led Government approved bail out funds for the 36 States of the Federation in 2017 and 2021.



“While the COVID-19 PANDEMIC was used as an excuse for the 2021 economic collapse the preceding one of 2017 was mainly caused by the APC Government ineptitudes.



“It is on record that the two recessions (2017, and 2021) under the President Buhari led APC Federal Government caused us untold hardship, massive loss of jobs, close down of Businesses, and suicide by alot of Nigerians. During this period the National grid has collapse severally.



“The Governor Okowa led Government can therefore not be blamed for the current debt profile of Delta State without looking at the root cause of it.



“The truth most people are afraid to say is that Ovie Omo-Agege, has failed Nigerians in his role as the Deputy Senate President by aiding the financial recklessness of the Executive Arm of Federal Government led by President Buhari and as such should not be rewarded with a governorship mandate by Deltans.



“To the Itsekiri People, and my Dear people of Delta South (especially those of Warri South, Warri South West, and Warri North) whose votes on February 25, 2023 for the Delta South Senatorial elections were rejected without any justified reasons your mandate will be defended under the ambit of the law, your votes counted, and your choice declared winner at the appropriate time.

“We assure you that we will resist every attempt to arm twist the law in not recognizing your voice through the ballot box.”