Poll: LP leader lauds victory of party in Edo, calls for calm

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – LEADER of the Labour Party in Edo state Dr. Oghogho Okundaye has congratulated the victor of the candidates of the party in last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections describing the massive turn up of votes for its presidential flag bearer Peter Obi and other candidates across the country as a sign of readiness of the people for a new Nigeria.



In a congratulatory message to the party on its feat across the country and Edo South Senatorial District, he said what transpired at the poll was an indication that the people genuinely needed a change because they were tired of “suffering and the untold hardships which they have been going through in the past years.’



Okundaye said from the results of the poll it was obvious that the “electorate were tired of recycling politicians hence they needed a phase of new life and individuals that will take the country to the promised land” and assured the people that the presidential and National Assembly polls was the beginning and eye opener to the true cause of the new Nigeria as sooner or later he said the message would spread across States especially Edo at the governorship level.



He appealed to the people not to resort to violence to express how they felt about the outcome of the presidential elections adding that the national leadership of the party was putting things together in order to reclaim the “stolen mandate” .



He called on all to come out enmasse on the 11th of March to vote for the candidates of Labour Party in the governorship election in other states and house of assembly election in Edo State “to consolidate on the landslide victory of our great party.”