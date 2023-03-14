Poll: Ita-Giwa urges Cross River electorate to vote APC

Ita Giwa,

A former Presidential Adviser and political leader of the Bakassi people, Senator Florence Ota-Giwa, has called on voters in Cross River State to come out en masse on Saturday to vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Prince Senator Bassey Otu, to consolidate the gains of democracy.

In a statement on Tuesday in Calabar, Ita-Giwa vouched for the APC candidate as a man who has been tested and ticks all the boxes when considering virtues that would usher development to the state.

She urged her people to be united and vote for the future of their children and a better welfare and other socio-economic indices that Prince Bassey Otu represents, assuring that they will be better off under his administration.

The statement reads in parts: “My dear people of Cross River. I have consistently served you in different capacities and you all know am tenacious in any course I believe in and I pursue it to the latter.

“I am calling on you to join hands with me in ensuring the victory of the APC on Saturday. Senator Bassey Otu is the best man for the job. He is a compassionate man, kind and very consistent. He has plans for the state and would once again put the state in a vantage position that will be reckoned with in Nigeria and globally.



“I beg you all especially my dynamic youths to vote for the development of our dear state and I assure you all that he would carry everyone along. The women , men and all institutions especially the less privileged would all form part of his administration.



“Let’s do this again on Saturday and foster our oneness and our desire for fast paced development”