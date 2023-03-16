Poll: I’m not stepping down – Jandor

The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) says the party has no official alliance with any political party and he is not stepping down for any candidate.

Recall that INEC has fixed the Governorship and House of Assembly elections for Saturday March 18.



Addressing newsmen at his Campaign Office in Ikeja on Thursday, the 45-year old Adediran, said he was in the race to win and bring in a breath of fresh air.

He urged residents to support his ambition, haven presented himself against all odds to challenge the status quo in the state.

“We are here stating that all the rumours that are out there purportedly being sold by some people in some quarters is nothing but false.

“Lagos PDP is not in alliance with any political party. As the candidate of the party, I have not stepped down for anybody, we are not stepping down for anybody, and we are not going to step down for anybody.

“There has not been any formal meeting between Lagos PDP and any political party as such, to say that we are on a round-table discussing alliance,” he said.

Adediran stated that no candidate including the incumbent Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had ever worked like he had have done in the electioneering, going to meet people in various communities across the 245 wards in the state.

“We have traversed everywhere in the state and we have been able to sell our candidacy which is a radical departure from the stereotyped norm to everybody in Lagos.

“What we need Lagos residents to do in this coming election is to take a critical look at all of us running for this office and make their choice in a free and fair election,” he said.

Adediran, however, noted that the party did not have any issue going into any alliance but only concerned about putting the best foot forward, which he said some leaders truncated.

He said that his team had visited various wards, communities and markets in the state to express his “can do ability’ and sell his candidacy and manifesto to residents.

Adediran said: “Everything about this election is about people of Lagos state.

“It is about our future and it is about electing that governor that is very independent and understands the nitty-gritty of the state.

” It is about the candidate that has been everywhere to see things for himself. It is about time that we elected a governor that is not tied to the apron of any godfather.

“I want to appeal to all of us that this election is about giving Lagos a breath of fresh air. It is about time we did something else in the state.

“We are ready for the election..We are going out for it and everyone should be rest assured that the PDP is going to win.

“We are going to win. We will deliver Lagos for the people of Lagos. There is no cause for alarm.”

Adediran said that he had done his beat to confront the political hegemony in the state on behalf of the suffering masses, it was left in the people’s hands to use their Permanent Voter Cards ( PVCs) to break free.

“I am ready, I am going to lead from the front to the end. We are not stepping down,” he said.

He urged Lagos residents who desired freedom for the state to be the PDP agents, canvassers and security agents at various polling units to set the state free.

He said his team had done everything humanly possible to alert the entire security formations about threats by some political thugs.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Chairman of PDP, Pastor Philips Aivoji, who was represented by Chief Sunday Olaifa, PDP Lagos West Senatorial Vice Chairman, reiterated that PDP was not in any alliance with any party or candidate.

He described Adediran, as an indigene of Lagos state from Badagry Division, as the best choice for the people to move the state forward.

“We appeal to electorate to vote for PDP. This is one of the best opportunities to free Lagos,” Aivoji said.

Pastor Bisi Odunsi, a former PDP Woman Leader, urged the women to vote for Adediran for the sake of their children, saying the PDP candidate would put smiles on their faces if elected.