Poll: I go Dye urges Deltans to vote for Oborevwori

Ace comedian, Francis Agoda, known as I Go Dye has endorsed the PDP Governorship Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for Governor of Delta State.

According to I go Dye, Oborevwori has the interest of the larger society at heart and he is readily accessible to all who quest in the line of objectivity.



I go dye called on Deltans to stand with Oborevwori and said he has shown a level of societal support.

“However our personal relationship can’t be altered by politics, most especially when an aspirant has shown a level of societal support.



“Every Nation is gifted with men of knowledge and foresight which must act for or against, silence should be embraced because of fear of the unknown otherwise humanity will remain an old tale of endless misery.



“I have observed our traditional values which makes me hold the PDP Governorship candidate in Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in high esteem, most importantly he is readily accessible to all who quest in the line of objectivity.



“We must stand with someone who spreads his shoulder for the good of the general society.

“As an eminent global diplomat on peace advocate, I admonish everyone to choose those with peaceful coexistence and are eager to bring positive impact to our state,” he said.