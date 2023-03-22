Poll: Gordons thanks Deltans over Oborevwori Victory

Executive Assistant to Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Olorogun Samson Gordons Okomitie has commended the People of Delta State for electing Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor.

Gordons in a congratulatory message said the victory of Oborevwori is incomplete without the people of Delta State.

He noted that the achievements of the Governor of Delta State Sen Ifeanyi Okowa and the track records of Oborevwori are what made Deltans vote for PDP during the governorship election.

“When we talk about the victory of Oborevwori as Governor, we are talking about Deltans.

The people are happy with the emergence of Oborevwori as Governor because their votes actually count.

Oborevwori won’t fail the People as he will keep to his promises by making sure dividends of democracy reach every part of the state.

I believe in his competence of bringing more development to our people.” he said.