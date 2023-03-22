Poll: God has salvaged Zamfara with my election victory – Dauda Lawal

Matawalle got leadership on a platter, he was complacent – Varsity Don

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Governor elect in Zamfara State,Dr.Dauda Lawal Dare of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that with his success at the governorship election in the Northwest state, Almighty Allah has answered the prayers of the people of Zamfara state who were living under siege and incessant terrorists attacks.

The Governor elect spoke on the heels of an interview with a University Don,Prof. Tukur Mohammed Baba who alleged that the incumbent Governor of Zamfara state, Mohammed Bello Matawalle .had gotten the mandate to be Governor of the state on a platter of gold, but he allegedly became complacent and slept over his duties.

Prof Mohammed Baba who spoke in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA) Hausa Service, said it was not surprising that the opposition PDP won the governorship election in the state.

According to him,” the Zamfara Governor got the leadership from God. But he slept, he left the people under the mercy of terrorists..”

He explained that instead of the Governor to focus on ways of bringing a lasting end to insecurity that ravaged towns and villages in the state,the Governor was allegedly pardoning and entering negotiations with the terrorists which yielded no fruit.

He alleged that some terrorists in the state were even confered with traditional title.

“The Governor assumed leadership by the will of God,from nowhere. But he slept over it.At a time, the Governor had sworn that he would never defect from the PDP. That let God punish him if he does so.But he left and joined the APC so as to actualize his self succession plans Perhaps God has answered his prayer and now the PDP won the election in Zamfara State,” the Varsity Don alleged.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara Governor elect, Dauda Lawal Dare in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent on Wednesday,said he believed that power was from God who gives it to whoever He wanted and at the time He wanted .

According to him,” Power is from God, not from man.That has been demonstrated in Zamfara State “

“It’s a very happy moment in Zamfara State. God has salvaged the people of Zamfara with my election.The people are in a terrible condition, worsening insecurity. God has seen my intention towards this. That could be the driving force behind my success,” he said.

” I have followed all due legal process. The election was very fair. We won in over 11 Local Government Areas. Even those Local Government Areas they said they won,they did not, we won.,” he alleged.

The Governor elect assured that very soon, the world would see a new Zamfara where people would live in peace, security and be proud of their beloved state.