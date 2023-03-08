Poll: Don’t turn court to protest ground, Obi tells supporters

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has urged his supporters not to turn the court premises into a rally ground when the presidential election tribunal commences.

Peter Obi, who is on course to challenge the outcome of the Feb. 25 poll in court, made this call

Via his Twitter handle.

Obi asked his supporters not to congest the court premises.

The Appeal Court will today hear the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) application seeking to set aside earlier order granted to both Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to inspect the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines

Obi and Atiku had obtained the order of the Court to inspect INEC materials used during the presidential election.

However, INEC is asking the court to set the order aside as it may affect the conduct of the gubernatorial election on Saturday.

He tweeted, “As we go about seeking redress for our stolen mandate, I plead with OBIdients to respect the sanctity of the Court premises and give our legal team the space and peaceful environment to carry out their duties.

“The Court Premises is not and should not be turned into a rally ground. I urge the Obidients to go about their businesses peacefully,” he said.