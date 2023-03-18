Poll: Buni expresses joy at turn out

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

as he votes in his hometown

Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni has expressed joy at the turnout of voters in his hometown, Buni-Gari, Gujba local government area of the state.



Speaking after casting his vote at about 10 am, said ” I am highly impressed with the turn out of voters as this town, Buni-Gari, was an epicenter of Boko Haram insurgency, but today it is peaceful and the people are here to cast their votes.”



While urging the electorates to conduct themselves peacefully, he said the most important thing for him was the people being able to vote in the town peacefully.

“I urged the voters to conduct themselves peacefully as this is an exercise where everyone is expected to exercise their franchise and nobody should be disenfranchised.”