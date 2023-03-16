POLL: Annmom Foundation mobilises Lagosians for Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu

.

A United States-based non-governmental organisation, NGO, Annmom Foundation for mother’s welfare in its drive to mobilise Lagos voters for the electoral success of the incumbent Governor of Lagos State, South-South Nigeria, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagosians, particularly non-Yoruba speaking residents to come out in their large numbers to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), gubernatorial candidate on Saturday at the polls.

This was made known at a well attended event akin to a last minute efforts at shoring up the support base of Lagosians for the governor, who she adjudged one of the best Progressives governors in the past four years saying, “to whom much is given, much is expected’ noting that the governor has surpassed all his campaign promises in his desire to build a metropolitan Lagos.

Ms. Ann Ehigiator, a Nigerian/American grassroots mobiliser, who is also a ranking member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, on the Diaspora Committee, said the call becomes necessary based on the ‘huge’ achievements of the incumbent since assuming office four years ago adding that, the governor “richly deserves a second tenure” to consolidate on his pro masses policies and programmes.

“We have come to address you Lagosians once again on the need to eschew ethno-religious and other anti progressives sentiments, come out en mass to cast your votes for the best candidate of the people who have shown enough zeal to catapult the state among the world best saying, so far, Africans envy Lagos being the fifth largest economy in Africa saying, taking Lagos into the league of the world five best metropolitan cities is not impossible with Governor SanwoOlu.

“I have spoken to you before but the message right now is that we shouldn’t consider mundane factors but think of a greater Lagos in the hands of the governor who has shown enough capacity, zeal, competence, honesty…in the administration of the most envied city in Africa.

“The non Yoruba speaking voters in particular should ensure that SanwoOlu, who is the most popular choice among Lagosians is shown an overwhelming love at the polls by giving him overwhelming victory at the end of the 2023 gubernatorial contest,” the Bini, Edo State-born mobiliser stated; noting, “voting SanwoOlu means voting for a more prosperous, secured and accommodative Lagos.”

Speaking to the mammoth crowd at Ikeja, the national Coordinator, APC Coalition for Mass Mobilisation, Comrade Musa Aliyu Otigba, told the crowd to consider the fact that SanwoOlu and the APC have done their best to build a greater, stronger and more egalitarian state where no citizen is discriminated upon.

He wants Lagos voters to vote continuity in massive development across sectors of the economy and superlative governance in the state. Aliyu spoke in English and Hausa Languages to the cheering crowd while, a Youth Leader and role model, Honourable Bolaji Onalaja, urged the electorates to vote for sustained security of life and properties, good governance, equity, and peaceful state.

According to him, “The time has come for the electorates to draw a distinction between deception in electioneering campaigns and genuine and practical concern for infrastructure development and buoyant economy being the honest focus of governor SanwoOlu.”

“Infrastructure development and stable power supply,” he said, “form the fulcrum of the current administration” as he called on voters to troop out in their large numbers to cast their votes for the governor whom he said has the competence and good conscience to grow the state into becoming the world best.

Onalaja, an industry leader noted that, no government in the Nigerian federation compares with the APC in practical administration of good governance.

Annmom Foundation is registered in both Nigeria and the United States of America, and has also been involved in identifying and mobilising for ‘best candidates’ for political offices in Nigeria and in diaspora. The group was neck-deep in the mobilisation of voters across the country for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who emerged victorious at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.