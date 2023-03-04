Politics of streetlights rages in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

A prominent Benin Chief once described Benin City as a “modern jungle until Comrade Adams Oshiomhole came to rescue it.”

As at 2008 when the Court of Appeal announced Oshiomhole as the duly elected governor of Edo State after about 18 months of legal fireworks, the city could only boast of traffic lights in not more than five junctions while nightlife was completely dead except in few areas like Iyaro and parts of GRA.

The Oshiomhole administration then embarked on a massive urban renewal programme that led to the dualisation of virtually all the major roads leading to the city centre popularly called Ring Road and renamed Oba Ovonranmwen Square. Akpakpava Road, Sokponba Road, Sapele Road, Siluko Road, New Lagos Road, Airport Road and several others were expanded and were all fitted with street lights.

Then at the city centre inside the National Museum, there was massive beautification and the installation of a water fountain that became a regular haven for fun seekers, receptions for various social events while small businesses like photography sprang up there.

The park hosted several musical concerts that saw various Nigerian music stars like Tuface, Timaya, Idris Abdulkareem, D’Banj, P-Square, late Sir Victor Uwaifo, Osayomore Joseph and numerous others performed. The lighting up of the city through street lights really brought back night life to the city.

A few months into the life of the present administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the street lights were no longer turned on regularly and with time, the lights stopped functioning.

The same thing happened to the water fountain and Benin City was thrown back into darkness.

However, late last year, the governor embarked on a 200km ‘operation light up Edo’.

This development has now pitched the administration and some former members of the Oshiomhole administration at loggerheads.

While Oshiomhole’s supporters were saying that Obaseki’s claim of lighting up the state was a sign of failure since the same projects were done previously, Obaseki’s men alleged that the street lights and water fountain were made with substandard materials that almost set the state capital on fire and thereby jeopardizing the lives of the people.

Speaking on the sidelines during the recent presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba described the street light being commissioned by Obaseki as an evidence of non-performance and that APC would win back the state in 2024.

Agba’s claims

He said “Edo is APC, we will take back our state and I think that the current government has also helped us a lot in taking back our state because what are they commissioning? Projects that we commissioned fourteen years ago?

“For the street lights for instance, no cable has changed, the poles have not changed, the only thing that has changed is the source of power and that source of power is not from the government.

“In the past, we got power from the BEDC and when they were not available we used generators, now they are using Ossiomo, that is the only thing that has changed which they are now commissioning.

“That is a shame. We want to be seeing new things.

“If you recall, Sapele road used to be a single lane, we expanded it and made it a dual carriageway with street lights and it was commissioned.

“Airport Road was also the same, it was dualised with street lights and it was commissioned. Akpakpava was expanded with street lights and it was commissioned, so those are not the things we should be celebrating now.

“I recall how Kings Square used to look, how dirty it used to be. We had to create about ten gardens in Kings Square and put up a five star water fountain but it is a shame that today, that water fountain doesn’t work again.

“That was the only place for the poor, who cannot go to Dubai, who cannot go to Las Vegas, that is the place they go to during celebrations to enjoy themselves.

“We handed over functional streetlights and a water fountain. They did not change the cables nor did they change the Poles. If the cables were of poor quality they would have changed them. Ours were not just streetlights. It was a complete Urban renewal program. There was no report of fire anywhere.”

Nehikhare reacts

The claims by Agba triggered a reaction from Obaseki’s very articulate Commissioner for Communication and Orientation who did not spare him and Oshiomhole. He claimed that the water fountain had stopped working before Obaseki got to power.

He said: “As commissioner for Environment, he (Agba) failed and I was just furious when he granted that interview that we were commissioning projects that they had commissioned.

“He had the audacity to say that we are commissioning street lights. They used fake, substandard cables for the street lights which they did and powered them with generators.

“Edo state was very lucky that those cables did not catch fire or kill anybody because we had to remove all the cables across the streets and replace them with standard wires to be able to withstand the electricity which is being powered today.

“He is aware that those cables were fake, he is aware that they nearly caught fire and nearly killed Edo State citizens but thank God we were able to nip it in the bud by removing the cables.

“We are building a 200- kilometre ‘operation light up Edo’ and there is no way we could have used the cables they used.

“We are still using the same contractors they used but we stopped the shenanigans which they introduced into the contracting system where they would request 10mm but use 2mm, they would request 50mm but use 5mm and putting Edo peoples’ lives at risk, we have to cut these off.

“For the fact that we have not probed their government or we don’t want to probe their government doesn’t mean we don’t have enough materials to probe them.”

On the water fountain, Nehikhare said “The water fountain was already shut down before Adams Oshiomhole left government, Oshiomhole is the only one who knows the kind of materials he used there that it did not last two years.

“I think Edo people need to ask him why it was not working before he left office. If this government wants to fix it, many heads will roll because nobody knew what was spent there and how it was spent”.

Obaseki’s lighting programme

In his operation light up Edo, Obaseki has commissioned street lights built on major roads in the state capital.

The latest was the 10km street light in New Benin area of the state capital where the governor said his government has completed the construction of 61km of streetlights out of the 200km planned to light up the Benin metropolis. He noted that the project was being extended to other parts of the state.

Obaseki explained that the state government was illuminating the city to enhance security and boost economic life in the metropolis.

According to the governor, “today, we have done about 61km and I want to make sure I cover and complete 200km before leaving office.

“This will mean covering most metropolitan Benin cities. We will also go to Edo Central and Edo North and where we can’t get electricity, we will use solar systems.

“The plan is to make sure that we illuminate our cities and extend the economic life of our cities so that instead of sleeping at 8 pm and shutting for the day, businesses will be extended by another three or more hours.

“They will rather continue trading at night instead of closing when it gets dark. We are extending the time of businesses as it will boost the economic life in the metropolis.

“We also want to secure our cities as we eliminate darkness from our cities as electricity is key in improving security and reducing criminality. We will continue to spread street lights across cities in the state at night and not create too many dark spots for criminals to operate at night.

“Before this, there was also 12.1km streetlight Project that connected Ogbe community and Ring Road-axis. This is in addition to the commissioning of previous ones in various parts of the state”.

According to him, the state government has provided stable electricity supply to the commercial area to boost growth of businesses and improve livelihoods.

He said “After the trading hours, when the traders have closed, this electricity will enable the street sweepers to work easily as they clean the area.

“We are coming up with a different scheme to encourage landlords to tap from the main streets. All the adjourning streets on Airport Road under a specific arrangement can benefit with extension from the stretch.

“At the rate we are going, we believe in another two years, we should have covered over 200km of streetlights in our cities.

“We have a maintenance agreement with some of the contractors involved in the erection of the streetlights. They will be hired to help maintain it from time to time.”