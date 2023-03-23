Politicians plan to sponsor, instigate crisis – Kaduna Govt

–Warns against actions which could disrupt peace

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has said it was in receipt of credible intelligence reports revealing plans by some politicians to sponsor and instigate their followers towards unruly public actions.

Samuel Aruwan ,

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Thursday that “these include storming the streets in a manner which could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.”

He said ” in view of these reports, the Government continues to monitor the situation closely, in tandem with security agencies. “

“It must be emphasized that persons or groups who engage in actions which could lead to civil unrest, threat to life and destruction of property, will not be spared as the full weight of the law will be applied accordingly.”

“The suspension of street protests or processions remains in place, in the overall public interest.”

“Parents, guardians and community leaders are also advised to educate their wards against being used by persons who seek to prey on vulnerable emotions and volatile atmospheres to generate chaos,” the Commissioner said.