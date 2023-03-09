By Evelyn Usman

Former Chairman, Police Service Commission, Sir Mike Okiro, has charged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba to deal decisively with policemen who watched while hired thugs committed election violence during the Presidential and National Assembly elections .

This is just as he has implored Nigerians to capture video clips of any form of election violence involving armed gangs and thugs to disrupt the Gubernatorial and States House of Assembly elections come March 18,2023.

Briefing journalists at the Police Officers Mess, Ikeja Lagos , yesterday, the former Inspector-General of Police who did not hide his consternation over the violence and intimidation of voters during the first leg of the election, expressed surprise at the conduct of some policemen.

He said, “ What struck me the most and which I consider objectionable and roundly condemnable, as a trained security officer, is the election violence and voter-intimidation, especially the use of gunmen and thugs to harass, scare away voters and election officials, as well as the snatching of ballot boxes

“Sadly, some policemen were accused of watching helplessly while the violence was orchestrated. In some domains, certain persons were strongly accused of dishing out threats to voters to vote for certain candidates against their conscience or face dire consequences, like being driven away from the parts of the country they chose to live and do their businesses . In some other areas, the properties of Nigerians were being willfully destroyed ostensibly to cow them to vote for candidates that are not their choice .Should such conduct still be trailing Nigeria in the 21″ Century? The answer is absolutely NO!

“By the same token, I implore the Inspector-General of Police to decisively deal with policemen who watched aimlessly while election violence was being committed by hired gunmen, political thugs and sundry election miscreants and offenders”.

He explained that his decision to air his views on the first leg of the election was in regard to the image the conduct of the election portrayed for the country.

He said, “ the international community are watching with profound interest ,how open, free and fair or the contrary the conduct of the election is turning out, as it will determine how the conduct and outcome of the polls will burnish or sully the image of the country locally and internationally.

“Many critics, including international observers that monitored the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, described the process as flawed and a travesty to democracy. Some of the areas fingered pointedly were that the elections were compromised and rigged, and that the poll results were doctored or falsified.

“ Some observers, for example, said they witnessed at least 135 critical incidents involving but not limited to the seizure or snatching of ballot boxes by brazen armed gangs and political thugs, vole buying, incredibly long delays and related election irregularities that undermined the freeness, fairness and credibility and legitimacy of the poll . All of these were seen to have culminated in the delay in uploading results from each of the 176,000 polling units in the country to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) portal”.

As Nigerians prepare for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on March 18, 2023, Okiro said, “ I implore the social media to be very vigilant and aggressive in capturing video clips of any form of election violence involving armed gangs and thugs hired by their principals to disrupt the polls.

“Persons, no matter how highly or lowly placed, threatening or forcing Nigerians to vote for candidates that are not their choice are not exempted, including policemen who helplessly watch such irregularities and violence being perpetrated.

“Such social media reports should be explicit with the state, local government, ward, polling unit or specific domain where such incidents are witnessed. The report should also be personally signed so that it will not be dismissed as fake news by investigators that may be detailed to probe further into the matter”, he admonished.