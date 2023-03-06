Policeman in custody for shooting man during argument 

By Biodun Busari

The Plateau State Police Command detained a policeman, Solomon Damak and will on Monday (today) hold an orderly room trial for him for allegedly shooting a young man during a political argument.

Damak is being detained at a police facility in Jos, the state capital, for shooting Nyommena Badapba, a resident of the Tudun Wada community.

The trigger-happy cop shot Badapba in his shoulder on Sunday during an argument on the candidate that will win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

During the argument ,the policeman was said to have castigated the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, saying he will not win the election slated for March 11.

The policeman had argued that Yilwatda could not perform in the state, but Badapba had tried to defend the governorship candidate, which led to him being a victim.

The victim who sustained gunshot injuries on his shoulder is said to be receiving treatment in a hospital in the state.

The Plateau Police Public Relations Officer, Alabo Alfred confirmed the detention of the officer in a statement on Monday, describing the action of the police officer as unprofessional

The statement partly read, “The Plateau State Police Command condemns in strong terms the shooting of an unsuspecting civilian, Mr Nyommena Salah Badapba ‘m’ of Tudun Wada, Jos by an obdurate personnel of the Command, Inspr Solomon Damak.

“The circumstance that led to the infliction of the gun injury by the recalcitrant officer does not fit into his professional calling but was done out of vindictiveness which contradicts the attributes of a Nigerian Police officer.

“In order to ensure that the officer does not evade justice, the officer had been arrested. His firearm was recovered and he has since been detained for disciplinary action.

“The Plateau Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka, has directed the Divisional Police officer, ‘A’ Division and other officers to visit the victim at the hospital to know his condition and make arrangements for payment of his medical bills.”

“The Command assures members of the public that the Commissioner of Police is a responsible cop who does his job with the fear of God and therefore, will not tolerate any form of misconduct by any officer of his Command irrespective of rank.

“As part of wholesome practice in the Force, the erring officer has been defaulted and his orderly room trial will commence March 6, 2023,” the statement added.