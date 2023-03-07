Police warn against display of dogs at polling units

*Dogs like these are worshipped

The Nigeria Police Force has warned against the display of pets, especially dogs at polling units on election day.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said going to polling units with dogs on election day runs contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act.

According to him, the police will not condone such behaviour as it would amount to harassment and intimidation of voters.

“The provision of Section 126 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, explains clearly those actions exhibited by electorate that constitute electoral breaches and are punishable under the law.

“Paragraph (f) mentions possession of weapons calculated to intimidate voters and electoral officers.

“Dogs could be classed as offensive weapons as their owners or handlers can use them to intimidate, harass and cause assault and bodily harm to others,” he added.

Adejobi, therefore, warned those who intend to display their dogs for whatever purpose at the polling units, to desist. (NAN)