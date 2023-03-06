Police vow to prosecute purveyors of fake news, mischief makers

The Police Command in Lagos State has vowed to prosecute fake news purveyors and mischief makers in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Monday.

According to him, the command is not unaware of malicious, inciting, provocative and seditious contents being circulated all over the social media with intent to cause panic, disharmony and unrest within the state.

“The command has begun investigating this scaremongering with a view to apprehending and prosecuting those found culpable.

“The good people and residents of the state are urged to disregard all forms of messages, especially on social media depicting fictitious, fallacious and preposterous claims aimed at jeopardizing the peace currently being enjoyed in the state,” Hundeyin said.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, had assured electorate that the command had fully deployed its human and operational resources in conjunction with sister security agencies to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

“Voters are encouraged to come out to exercise their franchise and not succumb to the panic tactics of a few unpatriotic elements masquerading as concerned and well intentioned Nigerians on social media.

“It is equally imperative to warn against mischief around the polling units and collation centers and beyond, as anyone found culpable will be promptly arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

The image-maker urged residents to call the police should they notice any untoward happening around them on any of the following emergency numbers: 08127155132, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870. (NAN)