Police urge Lagos residents to disregard old videos of riot

The Commissioner of police command in Lagos State, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has advised residents of the state to disregard old videos of riots been circulated as current event going on in Lagos.

Owohunwa gave the advice in a statement on Monday, issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.



He said the videos were being shared on social media by mischief makers, with a view to causing panic attacks on the residents.



“These videos are not only old, but are being maliciously shared by scaremongers to incite and provoke people, cause panic, disharmony and unrest within Lagos State, while the Cybercrimes Unit of the Command has been mandated to fish out the people behind this deliberate misinformation for immediate prosecution.



“The good people and residents of Lagos State are urged to disregard all forms of messages, especially on social media depicting fictitious, fallacious and divisive claims aimed at jeopardising the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.



“Once again, the Command assures Lagosians that all human and operational resources at its disposal have been fully and optimally deployed, especially at vulnerable points, including major markets across the state to ensure a total forestalling of breakdown of law and order in the state,” he said.



Owohunwa, therefore, urges law abiding residents and visitors to Lagos State to go about their lawful duties without fear or apprehension as their safety and security remain prioritised.