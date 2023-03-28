Police rescue abducted 10-yr-old boy in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Nigeria Police, Enugu State command has rescued a 10-year-old boy abducted on 26th of March at his home town Ukwuinyi community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Recall that there was a viral video of the abduction where the boy was whisked away by some men in security uniforms suspected to be Ebubeagu security operatives.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening by the spokesman of Enugu police command, Daniel Ndukwe said that the minor, Kamsiyo Sunday was found at about 11 pm on the 27th of March at Nsukka, along MCC Road by Umanu Junction, where he was abandoned by his abductors due to pressure mounted on them.

The commissioner of police, CP, Ahmed Ammani has ordered for intensified discreet investigation to arrest the perpetrators and being them to book.

It was alleged that the abduction Kamsiyo who is a child comedian, and popularly known as “Kamsi” was connected to his recent comedy.

“Police Operatives serving in Nsukka Area Command of Enugu State Police Command, acting on credible information and with support from law-abiding citizens, on 27/03/2023 at about 11 pm, found and rescued 10 years old boy, Kamsiyo Sunday (popularly called “Kamsi”), at Nsukka, along MCC Road by Umanu Junction, where he was abandoned by his abductors due to pressure mounted on them.

“The lad was reported to have been abducted to an unknown destination, from his parents home at Ukwuinyi Ogrute in Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, on 26/03/2023 at about 4pm, by four armed and masked men, operating in a black-coloured Pick Truck Vehicle. He has been reunited with his parents and family members.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered that the ongoing discreet investigation into the case be intensified to fish out and bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

“He notes that such horrifying act of abduction of the minor, as shown in a viral video, is one that is highly intolerable and shall not be treated lightly”.