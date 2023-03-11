Police rescue 14 kidnap victims after 68 days in bandits’ captivity

By Bashir Bello

Operatives of Police in Zamfara State said it has rescued no fewer than 14 kidnap victims including five (5) Children below of age of 2 years after 68 days in captivity by the bandits.

The spokesman, Zamfara Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu said the victims were rescued after it operatives in conjunction with the vigilante while on a mop-up operation near Munhaye forest successfully dislodged some bandits camp belonging to one recalcitrant bandit Kingpin AKA Dogo Sule.

SP Shehu said, “As a result of the operation, fourteen ( 14) Hostages Comprising of two (2) Male adults, Seven (7) Females and Five (5) Children below of age of 2 years were rescued.

“In the course of debriefing, the victims informed the Police detectives that, on 1st January 2023 at about 2300hrs, a large number of suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa villages in Gusau LGA and abducted them to their camp where they spent 68 days in captivity.

“The victims who were in sympathetic condition have been taken to the Police clinic Gusau for medical treatment and thereafter re-United with their family/Relations,” he said.

The Image-maker, however, reiterated it continuous commitment to protecting the lives and properties of citizens in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf, congratulates the victims for regaining their freedom, and reassures the continuous commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens,” SP Shehu however stated.