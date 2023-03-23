Police rescue 10 abducted children, arrest 3 suspects in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Niger state Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with ten children abducted in Suleja and Lugbe in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Two of the children were declared missing last year and are suspected to have been taken away by a co-tenant of the parents of the kids in Suleja.

The children who were abducted from the Water board area of Suleja are between the ages of three to five.

The ‘B’ Division of the Suleja Police who swung into action to get the information about the missing kids invited the landlord and agent who leased the apartment to the suspect for interrogation after which the matter was transferred to SCID Minna for discreet investigation.

The Public Relations Officer,(PPRO) of the state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun in a Statement confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

“After painstaking investigation, the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Command trailed the suspects and arrested one Saviour Ebuka 20yrs and Mary Peter 25yrs at Tunga-Maje via Gwagwalada area of FCT Abuja on 20/01/2023 and 18/02/2023 respectively.

“During interrogation, Saviour confessed to having conspired with one Ifeoma and Patience, both presently at large to perpetrate the act because Ifeoma agreed to pay him and Patience two hundred and fifty thousand naira each but she had only paid Patience while he is yet to be paid,” Saviour who is one of the suspects confessed.

He added that the children were abducted and taken to Ifeoma at the same address where she had an illegal orphanage home called “Famous Kids home” but that Ifeoma later left for an unknown destination and transferred the children to another person.

The Police however made a breakthrough after intensified efforts on the investigation and later identified one Chinwe Egwu 49yrs of Lugbe area Abuja as the illegal custodian of the children.

The Police crack team then proceeded to Lugbe where the said Chinwe was arrested on Monday, 13th of this month.

“Chinwe was found to be in charge of one Adorable Orphanage home, where seven children were also rescued including the two reportedly abducted children in Suleja, Rahamat Umar, 3 yrs and Abdullahi Umar 5yrs,” the PPRO stated.

Five of the children among the seven rescued have been handed over to the Social Welfare Department of Federal Capital Territory immediately.

The Statement added that three other children who were abducted from different locations in Suleja and Tafa were equally rescued from the said Chinwe during her confessional statements.

The state Police Command said the two other suspects, Ifeoma and Patience who are at large are being trailed adding that the suspects arrested so far will be prosecuted accordingly as soon as the investigation is concluded.