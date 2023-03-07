Police order autopsy on remains of cop who died in Ogun ex-CP’s residence

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Authority of the Nigeria Police have ordered autopsy on the remains of a Police Sergeant,

Gbenga Onakomaya, who was found dead at the residence of the former Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Lanre Bankole.

Onakomaya, who was on guard duty at Bankole’s house, located at Kemta Housing Estate, Idi -Aba, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, died on Saturday.

It was gathered that the cop slept but could not wake up in the morning.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, the Ogun State Police command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, it was a case of “natural death.”

Oyeyemi said, there was no foul play in the death of the cop, stressing that anybody can die in his sleep.

He said, “a police officer was on duty, he slept and couldn’t wake up in the morning.

“It is a case of sudden death. It is not something that is beyond the ordinary. It is not something that has not happened before. Anybody can be sick and die anywhere, even in your house, somebody can be sick and can die anywhere.”

Oyeyemi said “the police have ordered an autopsy to unravel whatever that might have caused the death.”

Onakomaya was reportedly rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

A source said the remains of the cop had been deposited at the mortuary of the FMC.

It was gathered that “the family of the deceased had been contacted and an autopsy will be carried out to confirm the cause of the death.

Bankole who was deployed to head the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) X-Squad in Lagos State, was reported to have been away when the incident happened.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, deployed Mr Bankole to head the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) X-Squad at its Annex