Police officer’s son burnt to death in Lagos barracks

By Biodun Busari

A senior police officer attached to the Lagos State Police Command has lost his 15-year-old son during a fire incident that broke out at Falamo Police Barracks in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the tragic incident saying the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikoyi, got information about the incident.

Hundeyin said the DPO was informed that on Tuesday at about 9.00 pm fire gutted Room 24, Block 1 of ASP Godspower David, attached to Bar Beach Police Division, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the report said emergency responders were mobilised and deployed to the scene for a rescue operation but the boy did not survive the inferno.

“The teams successfully put out the fire, however, during the evacuation of the debris, the corpse of one Emmanuel Godspower David, aged 15 years, the son of the officer consumed by the inferno, was found.

“The corpse has been evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy, while an investigation is in progress,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Thursday, visited the bereaved officer at Falomo Police Barracks with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr Isa Grema, to express their condolences.

Owohunwa, who was received by the officer and wife, said he got the information on Wednesday with sadness and decided to visit them in person due to the great loss.

The CP said he was pained about the human casualty from the fire.

He prayed that God should comfort the bereaved family and he donated N500,000 to take care of their immediate expenses.