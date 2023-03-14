Police neutralise bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna 

The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives have neutralised a bandit and recoverd one AK-47 rifle with two rounds of live 7.62x39mm ammunition.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Jalige said on March 13, operatives of the Command attached to Operation WHIRL Punch (OPSWP) acted on a received credible intelligence indicating that on the same date at about 0645hrs, bandits on a nefarious mission had blocked Galadimawa – Tumburku road of Giwa Local Government Area.

He said the Police operatives, led by DPO Kidandan, swiftly mobilised to the scene, engaged the bandits in a gun duel and countered their heinous raid which forced them to scamper in disarray into a nearby bush with possible varying gunshot wounds.

Jalige said the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Yekini Ayoku, commended the effort of the operatives.

He said the CP assured members of the public that the Command shall continue to be resilient in its determination to ensuring that criminal elements are denied the space to carry out their villainous activities.(NAN)