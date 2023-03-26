Police nab 48 yr-old man for defiling 10 year old child

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the receipt of a complaint about the sexual defilement of a 10 year old child by a 48 year old man, Police in Abuja have arrested the culprit.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh confirmed the arrest on Sunday in a statement.

It reads, Operatives of The Federal Capital Territory Police Command attached to the Apo Divisional Police Headquarters at about 10:15hrs of 22/2/23 received a complaint from one Rose Solomon of behind-Prince & Princess Estate that she was suspecting her neighbor, one Adekola Adeshina, a 48 years old male, of sexually engaging her 10 years old daughter, Faith Solomon.

“The suspect shortly after being arrested and interrogated, voluntarily confessed in a written statement to have carried out the dastardly act severally”.

“While the 10 years old Faith Solomon is undergoing a medical examination, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar wishes to call on parents and guardians to exercise a greater level of attention to changes in behavioral pattern of their wards around individuals and ensure that measures are put in place to shield them against sexual crimes.

“Meanwhile, the suspect remains in Police custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police equally enjoins members of the public to be vigilant and make prompt rendition of calls/complaints through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”