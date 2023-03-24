Police laud Inspector for giving cash to Health worker for emergency use

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Force headquarters has commended one of its Inspectors, Tobi Kulani Kanadi for an exemplary act of kindness in sacrificing the sum of #2,000 (his money), the maximum withdrawal allowed from the ATM machine after a long queue, to a civilian in distress to procure medicaments for an emergency case.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi who made this known in a statement said the gusture of the Inspector exemplified tenets of compassionate and professional policing.

The statement said, “Today we acknowledge and commend one of our own, Inspector Tobi Kulani Kanadi attached to Police Mobile Force 44, Force Headquarters, Abuja, for being a worthy ambassador and for his thoughtfulness in sacrificing a cash sum of 2,000 Naira (the maximum daily allocated) for a Health Worker he met on a long ATM queue at National Hospital Abuja.

“The worker needed to make a withdrawal before proceeding to attend to some medical emergencies and pleading to others on the queue had been rebuffed.

‘Looking out for the people we serve remains part of our policing values, and it’s heartwarming to see this exemplified by Inspector Tobi.

“We are continually committed to upholding the lofty tenets of compassionate and professional policing in our encounters with members of the public.

“Inspector Toju, we commend your exemplary gesture as a good ambassador of the Nigeria Police Force.”