Police kill two terrorists, recover AK-47, ammunition in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday said it has neutralized two terrorists and recovered two AK-47 riffles with 97 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition while repelling an attack on Yasore village, Batsari LGA of Katsina state.

SP Gambo Isah, spokesperson of the command who paraded the remains of the terrorists at the command’s headquarter said they received a distress call at about 07:30am that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Yasore village, Batsari LGA of Katsina state.

Consequently, the DPO Batsari Division, led a combined team of police and vigilante group to the area and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and foiled the process.

Five (5) AK 47 magazines riffle, two ITEL GSM phones, bunch of criminal charms and a black bag were also among the items recovered while scanning the scene, SP Gambo said.

He also noted that many of the terrorists were reasonably believed to have been neutralized and/or escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.

“Search parties are combing the nearest bushes with a view of arresting them and/or recovering their dead bodies. The Command is appealing to members of the communities around the area to report to the nearest police station any person found or seen with a suspected injury,” Gambo said.

The Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, in charge of elections, CP Kolo Yusuf, commended the efforts of the Police and the vigilante for the display of uncommon courage, gallantry and professionalism in dealing with the hoodlums, please.