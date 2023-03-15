Police kill bandit in Kaduna, recover Ak47, bullets

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Police operatives in Kaduna State have killed a bandit and recovered Ak47 rifle with 2 rounds of live 7.62 X 39 mm ammunition.

The spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command,DSP Muhammad Jalige issued a statement thus:

“The Kaduna state Police Command in its uncompromising commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property in the State has neutralized one armed bandit and recovered an AK47 rifle loaded with two rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition.

“On the 13th March, 2023 Operatives of the Command attached to Operation WHIRL Punch (OPSWP) acted on a received credible intelligence indicating that on the same date at about 0645hrs armed bandits on a nefarious mission had blocked Galadimawa – Tumburku road of Giwa Local Government Area.

“The Police Operatives who were led by DPO Kidandan swiftly mobilized to the scene, engaged the bandits in a gun duel and countered their heinous raid which forced them to scamper in disarray into a nearby bush with possible varying gunshot wounds.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command CP Y.A Ayoku psc(+), mni, while commending the effort of the Operatives, assured members of the public that the Command shall continue to be resilient in its determination to ensuring that criminal elements are denied the space to carry out their villainous activities.”