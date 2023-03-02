Police interrogate another Kano rep-elect over possession of firearm

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Police Command said it is interrogating a House of Representatives member-elect, Dala Federal Constituency, Aliyu Sani Madaki over alleged unlawful possession of firearm.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

SP Haruna said the lawmaker is under interrogation at the Command’s State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“On the 1st March 2023, the Kano State Police Command under the leadership of CP Muhammad Yakubu has invited Honourable Aliyu Sani Madaki, member-elect, Dala Federal Constituency for suspected unlawful possession of a firearm.

“He is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Kano State Police Command undergoing an investigation,” SP Haruna said.