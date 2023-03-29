Police in Edo confirm arrest of suspected kidnapper

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Police Command late Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a suspected kidnapper identified as Usama Abubakar, at Okada junction , Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspect was arrested by command’s rapid response and intelligence unit on March 28.



He said the police acting on credible intelligent arrested Abubakar “35 at Okada junction and recovered one local cut-to-size gun from him.”



Chidi also confirmed the killing of three farmers by gunmen suspected to be herders in Sobe community, Owan West local government of Edo state.

He said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Sobe Division reported that on March 4, some armed men suspected to be herders stormed a farm settlement in Sobe and murdered about three farmers and abandoned their bodies at the farm settlement.