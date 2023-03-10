Police hand over 4 suspected electoral offenders to INEC

The Police command in Lagos State says it has handed over four suspected electoral offenders to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.



The Police Public Relations Officers in Lagos, SP. Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to Newsmen on Friday.



Hundeyin said that out of 23 persons arrested during the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Lagos State, six of them were allegedly found to be culpable for electoral and criminal acts.



He said two males and two females were handed over to INEC on Friday morning, for alleged unlawful possession of PVCs and diversion of sensitive electoral materials.



The spokesman said that two other suspects arrested same day would be prosecuted by the police for alleged unlawful possession of firearms.



Hundeyin said those to be prosecuted by the police are, Joseph Agada and Animashaun Kabiru.

He said all the suspects were charged to court on Friday.