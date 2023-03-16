Police fully prepared for Saturday’s elections in Imo – Command

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police Command on Thursday said they are now prepared fully to provide security ahead this week Saturday’s election in Imo state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

On how the police would do it, they said that they would connect their security tentacles in the 27 local government areas of the state as well as the INEC Offices, Collation Centers, Polling Units in the various areas.

According to Police, “Sequel to the Imo State Police Command unresolved commitment to provide adequate security for the smooth conduct of a peaceful, secured and credible election, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde psc(+) has ordered a strict enforcement of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba NPM, fdc, NEAPS, CFR, directives to continuously mop-up illicit arms/ammunition and stem down the tide of insecurity in the State.

“The CP has mandated Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Team Commanders to embark on intensive visibility policing, intelligence-led, stop and search, Operation Show of Force with other sister security agencies across all major/feeder roads of the state, while ensuring that officers and men observe the Standard Operational Procedure (SOP), adopt the best professional ethics and maintain the highest sense of neutrality in delivering a modernized civil oriented and human rights compliant Police service during the election.

“The command having done a comprehensive appraisal of the security measures put in place during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, have emplaced enhanced security strategies to ensure that the State House of Assembly Election slated for 18th March, 2023, is more peaceful and secured. As such, the command is assiduously working in synergy with other sister security agencies, with the exception of the local security outfits and have emplaced robust security apparatus, spreading it’s security tentacles across all INEC Offices, Collation Centers, Polling Units and other sensitive locations across the 27 LGAs in the state to guarantee the safety of INEC Officials, Electoral materials, Electorates, Local and Foreign Observers and other residents of the state during and after the forthcoming Election.”

“In the same vein, the Command wishes to reiterate the strict restriction of all forms of vehicular movement from 12am till 6pm of 18/03/2023, across all major/feeder roads within the state. Also, the ban of tinted permit, unauthorized use of sirens and spy/covered plate number is still in force. The CP crave the indulgence of Imolites to comply with these directives which is part of the measures put in place to assist the security agencies in providing adequate security as violators will be sanctioned appropriately,” Police said.