Police dismiss security breach in Bayelsa, assures voters of security

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Nigeria Police has assures the people of Bayelsa State, particularly voters of adequate security before, during, and after the house of assembly elections, dismissing any security breach.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of election in Bayelsa State, CP Mohammed Dankwara, gave the assurance while addressing newsmen at the state police headquarters, during the deployment of officers and men of the command to their assigned locations.

CP Dankwara, who called on residents of the state to come out to exercise the franchise without fear, said the command was working with other security and paramilitary agencies to ensure a rancour-free exercise.

He however, debunked any security breach in the state, noting that rumours of a security breach are orchestrated to cause panic and put fear in people, and assured that the entire police command including the tactical and mobile teams have been deployed for elections duties in the state.

His words: “As you can see right now we have concluded our deployment and everything is in top gear, and at the end of the day we are expected to have a rancour free elections.

“We are deploying the entire command, sometimes it will not be wise for me to give tabulations but the whole command both the tactical and mobile teams have been deployed.

“I don’t think there is any security breach, some times people raise the bar just to put fear in people. You are a witness to the last election conducted last three weeks and there was no security breach, people are just trying to create panic.”