Police deny declaring APC Assembly candidate wanted

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police has denied that it declared All Progressives Congress, APC’s candidate for Ife-South Constituency, Najeem Oyewumi, wanted.

A police memo declaring the Oyewumi wanted over alleged murder had taken over social media in the state, where it was stated that some of his thugs killed one person.

However, the police command in a statement by its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola on Friday denied ever issuing such a wanted notice.

It reads; “The attention of Osun State Police Command has been drawn to the viral press release which is being circulated on social media that, the Nigeria Police Force, Osun State Command declared one Najeem Oyewumi wanted in connection to the murder case of one Mr Wole from Ife South Local Government Area.

“The Police Command wants to emphatically state that, the press release did not emanate from the Police at all. Therefore, the Police Command is urging the members of the public to disregard the press release in its totality.

“However, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet and intelligence-led investigation to apprehend and prosecute the disgruntled element that made the release in order to serve as deterrence to others.

“Also, it is pertinent to warn unscrupulous persons to desist from such act of criminality which when investigated will definitely earn them serious punishment in accordance with extant laws”.