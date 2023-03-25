Police denies attack on INEC chairman’s Bauchi residence

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi Command of the Nigeria Police has disclaimed a viral video making the rounds that the Bauchi residence of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, was attacked by hoodlums on Saturday.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil.

“We categorically wish to state that the video and its content is entirely fake, as no such event occurred within or around the Bauchi metropolis, earlier today.

“However, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, cognisant of the negative impacts of disinformation on public peace, and security, particularly in this post-election period, has already ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the origin of the video, with a view to ensuring that the fabricator of the viral clip face the full wrath of the law.

“Once again, the Bauchi State Police Command reiterates that there was no attack of any nature on the residence of the INEC Chairman in Bauchi.

“As such, the general public is hereby urged not to panic, while also disregarding the fake video and its malicious content,” he said.